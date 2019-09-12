Marijuana Located in Inmates Cell at New Lisbon Prison

A New Lisbon prison inmate is facing a charge of Possession of THC – 2nd Offense after an officer found marijuana in the inmates’ cell. On August 17th a Correctional Officer stated he was doing a cell search and found a small plastic bag containing marijuana. It was located in the cell of 25 year old Paris Whittington. It is noted that each cell is an individual one person cell. Inmates are searched before entering and inmates are not allowed to come or go from their cell without supervision. A test determined the baggie contained 1.8grams of marijuana. It was found in Whittington’s bed sheet pressed tightly against the wall.

Source: WRJC.com





