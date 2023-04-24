Marijuana legalization advancing in Minnesota Legislature
Recreational marijuana could soon be legalized and regulated in Minnesota under bills that are entering the final rounds of debate at the Legislature. The House was set to pass its marijuana bill Monday night after green-lighting similar legislation in 2021.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Here's what Supreme Court's ruling on mifepristone means for Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM
The court's ruling keeps mifepristone available for miscarriage management in Wisconsin, while having limited impact on medication abortions due to existing state laws.
-
Ron Johnson on abortion, climate change and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Here are key takeaways...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2023 at 8:32 PM
Ron Johnson addressed the Milwaukee Press Club for the first time since he defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in last year's Senate race.
-
Moffitt, DeLora M. Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM
-
Northern lights put on spectacular show in rural Northeastern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM
Did you see the aurora borealis last night? The Northern lights put on a spectacular show for Northeastern Wisconsinites.
-
Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher charged with 5 counts of child sexual assault...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM
David Villareal worked as a second-grade teacher at Baird Elementary in the Green Bay School District. He was arrested in April 2021.
-
Nelson, Calvin “Callie” Lyle Age 79 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM
-
New Lisbon Avoids Slow Start to Take Down Wonewoc-Center in SBC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM
-
Abused by 3 Norbertine priests as a child, he's breaking his silence a half century later
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2023 at 12:56 PM
Mike Bielmeier was recently named as a victim of clergy abuse in the latest DOJ report. After 55 years of silence, he's ready to fight back.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.