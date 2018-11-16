Margin could allow for recount in AG’s race

There may be a recount in Wisconsin’s election for attorney general. The final vote margin in the state attorney general’s election has Democrat Josh Kaul up 17,190 votes over Republican incumbent Brad Schimel. That’s a margin of .65 percent, and under state law Schimel’s campaign can now request a recount, because the margin is less than […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.