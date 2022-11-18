Marchetti Sr., Vincent A. Age 87 of Necedah

Vincent A. Marchetti Sr., age 87, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 at Cottage Care Circle, Mauston, WI.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Mediatrix of Peace Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







