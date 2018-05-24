Marathon County Petsaver: Seven rats
WAUSAU (WAOW) – Seven rats are waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society of Marathon County.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Marathon County Petsaver: Seven rats6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Neighbor's dog digs up dead chickens6 hours ago
- ‘Heroes Workout’ to raise money for local disabled vets and first responders6 hours ago
- Local elementary school holds flag ceremony6 hours ago
- Door County farm helps veteran heal from Iraq War wounds6 hours ago
- Amish complying with new buggy regulations6 hours ago
- Fish tale: Wisconsin man dupes investors with promised riches from fishing lure, criminal ...6 hours ago
- Emergency rule prohibits most anchoring in Michigan waterway6 hours ago
- Police: Fox Crossing officer fatally shoots man with knife7 hours ago
- Elections commission outlines security spending plan7 hours ago
- 1 injured in Minnesota police shooting7 hours ago
- Other Area Prep Scores from May 22nd7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.