Many Wisconsin absentee ballots have returned without postmarks and may not be counted because of it
In Madison alone, nearly 700 mailed ballots arrived with the required postmark.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Alliant Energy Gift to Help Customers Cover Energy Costs19 hours ago
- Romanski: Business as Usual at DATCP19 hours ago
- Adjustments Being Made to 2020 Alice in Dairyland Finals19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.