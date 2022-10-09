Many Packers fans couldn't get tickets for London game, but that didn't keep them from partying with other fans
The U.K. & Irish Packers Group held watch parties for ticketless Packers fans at the Hippodrome Casino and Bloomsberry Lanes in London.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Many Packers fans couldn't get tickets for London game, but that didn't keep them from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM
The U.K. & Irish Packers Group held watch parties for ticketless Packers fans at the Hippodrome Casino and Bloomsberry Lanes in London.
-
Green Bay Packers fans love London, even if the tailgating conditions can't match Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM
Green Bay fans who traveled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium missed their brats and cheese curds, but still enjoyed spending time with other Packers fans.
-
Photos from The Judds' The Final Tour concert at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM
Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde perform Oct. 8, 2022, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
-
Green Bay Packers fans from Wisconsin, to nobody's surprise, make London their own
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 1:05 AM
Packers fans from Wisconsin are enjoying London and meeting up with European Packers fans, while Giants fans seems scarce.
-
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes clashed over crime and abortion during Friday night debate.
-
Photos from National Railroad Museum's Great Pumpkin Train
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Thousands of people attended the National Railroad Museum's annual Great Pumpkin Train event on Oct. 8, 2022. The event also will be
-
From Scooby-Doo to public ownership, Europeans have unique reasons for becoming Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Green Bay Packers fans from around Europe come to London in droves to support their American football team.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Planned Parenthood President backs Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/7
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.