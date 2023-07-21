Many ATV/UTV fatalities are older operators without training

There have been 16 deaths of ATV & UTV riders in Wisconsin this year. DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lieutenant Jake Holsclaw says many UTV deaths are preventable if riders were the seatbelts the vehicles are equipped with. In addition, many of those killed were not wearing helmets. Holsclaw says many victims are older adults who […] Source: WRN.com







