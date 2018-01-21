Manning, Dorothy, age 86 of Nekoosa

Dorothy Manning, age 86, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Riverview Hospital in

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

There will be no services.

Dorothy was born December 10, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alex and Rose Bobber.

She married Raymond M. Manning on August 25, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Raymond passed away in 2012.

Dorothy retired from Ore-Ida Potato factory.

She loved to read, care for her pets, and spend time with her family.

Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, and three sisters.

Survivors include her two sons, James (Teresa), Gregory (Kathy), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two brothers, and four sisters.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

