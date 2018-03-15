Manitowoc's USS Cobia at Wisconsin Maritime Museum celebrates its 75th anniversary
The USS Cobia submarine celebrates 75 years with a yearlong celebration at Manitowoc's Wisconsin Maritime Museum.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Authorities say 2 children killed by Waterloo fire10 hours ago
- Scott Walker calls on lawmakers to take up $100M school safety plan10 hours ago
- ESPN: Jordy ‘on his way to becoming a Raider’10 hours ago
- Stingl: Well-timed vasectomies put lots of guys on the couch for March Madness basketball10 hours ago
- Vivian Gartzke10 hours ago
- Gov. Scott Walker offers $100 million plan to boost school safety in Wisconsin10 hours ago
- Firefighters burn building where explosion took place10 hours ago
- Elmer Harvey Schulz10 hours ago
- Walker unveils school safety bills that wouldn’t limit guns10 hours ago
- Granary aims for March 29 move date10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids man wins $100,000 in lottery scratch game10 hours ago
- Couple discovers they were in same photo as teens11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.