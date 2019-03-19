Manitowoc police seek public help in double homicide

The Manitowoc Police Department is requesting the public’s help for information in connection to the deaths of two people last September. Captain Dave Vorpahl said police have been actively investigating, and have developed several leads. Police responded the morning of September 9th to 3709 Dale Street for a report of two people who were deceased. […]

