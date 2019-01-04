Manitowoc police officer justified in shooting death of crime suspect, DA says
Manitowoc police officer Fielder Clark fatally shot 25-year-old Bruce A. Smith Sept. 16, 2018.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
