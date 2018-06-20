Manitowoc Man Died Trying to “Car Surf” During Dells Automotion Event

An 18 year old Manitowoc man was killed during Wisconsin Dells Automotion event on May 17th. The 18 year old was killed when he attempted to “Car Surf”. He jumped on the back of a friend’s car to catch a ride but fell of when the vehicle accelerated. The Manitowoc man fell hitting his head on the pavement. He was airlifted to the UW Wisconsin Hospital where he died. Police are still investigating the accident and charges are expected to be filed.

Source: WRJC.com

