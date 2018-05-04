Manitowoc kidnapping: 2 arrested, victim jumps from moving car, hit by another on I-43
The victim, who was allegedly taken from her Manitowoc home, jumped from a moving car on Interstate 43 and was then hit by that car and another.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
