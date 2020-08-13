Manitowoc judge to decide whether teen's statements were coerced by police in 7-year-old's death
Damian Hauschultz’s defense attorney argued Hauschultz was, interviewed by police without a parent or guardian and never informed of his rights.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Blank says UW-Madison faces ‘financial crisis’
by WRN Contributor on August 13, 2020 at 6:24 PM
The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says the state’s flagship campus is “in a real financial crisis.” Chancellor Rebecca Blank blames the challenging situation the school faces as the fall semester approaches on […]
Sturgeon Bay, Neshkoro men die in pair of Waushara County crashes
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM
Kevin Butler, 65, of Sturgeon Bay, and a 67-year-old Neshkoro man died in two separate crashes that happened Wednesday in Waushara County.
Wisconsin colleges' fall plans hinge on testing thousands of students for COVID-19. Will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 5:43 PM
Wisconsin universities' plans range in detail, but none can prepare completely for the unknown that may force them to cancel in-person classes.
Back To School Tips for Parents
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM
For students heading back to school -- from kindergarten to college -- there are different challenges and risks of exposure to COVID-19. UW Health is offering these tips for parents: Tips for K-12:
Former Rusk County Employee Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme & Identity Theft
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM
Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced today that Sandra Stiner, 65, Ladysmith, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and criminal asset forfeiture.
DOJ Launches New Incident-Level Criminal Justice Data Dashboards
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched new data dashboards that offer incident-level crime data about clearances, firearm involvement, drug activity, victims and offenders, and more. […]
Wisconsin primaries point to a more diverse state Legislature next year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM
After Tuesday's primaries, Wisconsin's Legislature is set to become a more diverse place next year.
