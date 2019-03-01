Manitowoc ex-cheerleading coach arrested after attempt to meet cheerleader, 15, for sex
A 29-year-old Manitowoc man was arrested Feb. 27 after he attempted to meet a 15-year-old female and engage in sexual activity.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
