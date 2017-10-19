Manitowoc County man accused of holding gun to girl’s head

An 18-year-old Manitowoc County man is accused of trying to kill a girl Wednesday night. Manitowoc Police say the man put a gun to the girl’s head and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t go off. The victim was able to get away with the help of another teen. Police say the man then pointed […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.