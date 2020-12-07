Manitowoc County judge refuses to throw out teenager's statements to police in 7-year-old's death
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Damian Hauschultz, 16, was charged as an adult in connection with the death of the 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, who died in April 2018 in rural Newton, southwest of Manitowoc.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Planned Parenthood would expand access to abortion medication across Wisconsin if its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM
Planned Parenthood argues Wisconsin unconstitutionally interferes with the right to abortion with a series of statutes that dictate how the procedure can be offered.
-
Manitowoc County judge refuses to throw out teenager's statements to police in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM
Damian Hauschultz, 16, was charged as an adult in connection with the death of the 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, who died in April 2018 in rural Newton, southwest of Manitowoc.
-
An average of 61 people have died of COVID-19 over the last seven days in Wisconsin, a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM
New daily cases and hospitalizations have been declining from peaks in mid-November, but daily death tolls continue to rise in Wisconsin
-
Eighth COVID19 Related Death Reported in Juneau County 63 New Cases Since Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2020 at 9:02 PM
-
Pulaski schools again change course, delay return of in-person classes to January
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2020 at 8:59 PM
Pulaski School Board voted last week to begin returning to in-person classes Dec. 10. But at a special meeting, the board reversed itself.
-
Fact check: Sen. Stroebel misfires with claim CDC admits old 'science' was wrong on COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Sen. Stroebel misfires with claim CDC admits old 'science' was wrong on COVID quarantine guidance
-
Wisconsin’s matchup with Louisville Wednesday postponed
by Bill Scott on December 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM
The 13th ranked Wisconsin men’s basketball team saw their ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against Louisville this Wednesday postponed due to at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals program. Both schools are working to […]
-
PMI awarded a top COVID-19 music, entertainment grant amount to help Resch Center, Meyer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM
PMI Entertainment Group, which operates the Resch Center and Meyer Theatre, is one of 14 recipients in Wisconsin of the top grant amount of $395,308.
-
'I can't wait another 7 months': Thousands wait for appeals on denied unemployment claims
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM
After waiting for months for their unemployment claims to reach an adjudicator, thousands of Wisconsinites are waiting again to have appeals heard.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.