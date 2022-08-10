Mandela Barnes in acceptance speech says Ron Johnson 'dangerous'
Mandela Barnes, who serves as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, won the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will face Ron Johnson in the November election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Tim Michels defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, advances to Wisconsin governor's race against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 7:02 AM
Tim Michels will face Gov. Tony Evers in November in the race for the Wisconsin governor seat.
Robin Vos narrowly defeats primary opponent Adam Steen, barely overcoming Donald Trump's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 6:56 AM
Robin Vos defeated Adam Steen, all but ensuring his re-election in his Republican-leaning district in southeastern Wisconsin.
Doug La Follette advances in Democratic primary and will face Republican Amy Loudenbeck...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 6:53 AM
Longtime Secretary of State Doug La Follette survived the first major primary battle of his career, defeating Alexia Sabor.
Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth win lieutenant governor primaries to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 6:49 AM
Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth won their primaries to serve as running mates in the November governor's race.
Eric Toney narrowly defeats Adam Jarchow in GOP primary for attorney general
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM
Eric Toney will face off against Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul for Wisconsin attorney general in November.
Full acceptance speech: Mandela Barnes calls U.S. Senate opponent Ron Johnson 'dangerous'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 6:16 AM
What to know about Tim Michels, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 5:03 AM
What to know about Tim Michels' military service, net worth and the Michels Corporation.
Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, faces Republican U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2022 at 4:45 AM
Barnes wins Democratic U.S. Senate primary
by Bob Hague on August 10, 2022 at 3:00 AM
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will face U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in November. Barnes greeted supporters in Milwaukee following his Democratic primary win on Tuesday “And while Ron Johnson does the hard work to trying to divide us, and to […]
