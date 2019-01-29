Man, woman arrested after driver's heroin use landed truck in ditch
Police determined the 27-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman had been “consuming heroin while on the roadway” when their truck went into a ditch.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
