Man with violent criminal history wanted in Pennsylvania arrested at Janesville motel, police say
Darelle Coffey’s violent criminal history in Pennsylvania includes arrests for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering safety, burglary, stalking and illegally possessing a firearm, police said.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Why Wisconsin municipalities see 'major victory' in state Supreme Court 'dark store'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM
Communities hope a Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion issued Feb. 16 will make big box retailers think twice about challenging their property valuations.
-
Emma was 17, autistic and unable to balance her inner, outer worlds. What her death by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM
Emma Wiltgen's death is part of a larger crisis in the neurodivergent community, an umbrella term to describe those whose brain processes information in a way that is not typical.
-
Tony Evers is proposing paid family and medical leave. Here's how it would work and why...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM
Tony Evers' plan would provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for public and private sector workers.
-
Nonprofits touch everyone's lives; help out these organizations during Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Give BIG Green Bay raises money for 45 area nonprofits
-
It's primary election day in Wisconsin. What to know about the 2023 Supreme Court race...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Liberals Janet Protasiewicz and Everett Mitchell are competing with conservatives Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.
-
A U.S. Senate tradition relies on 'blue slips' to approve federal judges. Here's why some...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Former Sen Russ Feingold is pushing Democrats to end the "blue slip" tradition for approving judges that both Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin have used.
-
Wisconsin youths: More mental illness, more intense behavior, more suicide attempts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Mental health providers are stretched too thin, or leaving the field entirely, at a time when children need help more than ever.
-
It's election day! Here's what you need to know about the Wisconsin primary in the Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Tuesday is primary Election Day in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on February 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM
Tuesday is primary Election Day in Wisconsin. There are lots of local primaries, including challenges to incumbent mayors in Madison, Green Bay and Racine. At the top of the ballot, the only statewide race will narrow the field for a seat on the […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.