Man with gloves in his pocket mistaken for suspicious person with a gun at UWSP Marshfield
A man on a walk across campus with gloves protruding from his jacket pocket was mistaken for a suspicious person with a gun Tuesday at UWSP in Marshfield, police said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
