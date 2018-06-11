Man Who Threatened Sparta Graduation Facing Terror Charges

The 42 year old man who threatened to kill his family at Sparta’s graduation ceremony is facing up to 4 years in prison. Benjamin Sidie now of Arkdale is facing charges of Terrorist Threats and Disorderly Conduct both repeat offenses. Sidie’s wife filed for divorce on April 23rd. After that Sidie sent a series of text messages threatening “I’ll be watching, hiding”, “I’m coming for you, guns blazing”, and “coming up there, killing them all”. Sidie was arrested in Dubuque on May 28th.

Source: WRJC.com

