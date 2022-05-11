Man who shot 7 times at Oneida Tribal Police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted homicide
Carl King had fired seven shots at Tribal Police Officer Dakota Oskey at Oneida Police station; all missed. Oskey wounded King in the leg
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
City Moratorium Could Impact Sale of Two Sisters Event Center
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank suggests 'persistence and stubbornness' for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2022 at 7:32 PM
The UW Board of Regents is expected to pick the next chancellor among five finalists in the coming days or weeks.
Gas prices hit record highs in Wisconsin. Here's what a gallon costs in Milwaukee, Green...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM
Here's a look at which Wisconsin cities set new average record highs for a gallon of regular gas.
Tiffany lone ‘nay’ from Wisconsin delegation as House approves more Ukraine aid
by Bob Hague on May 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM
All but one member of Wisconsin’s U.S. House delegation voted for an additional $40 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine. In a press release following Tuesday’s vote, Seventh District Republican Tom Tiffany said that while he has condemned […]
Michael Gableman to receive $5,500 a month even as work on Wisconsin's Republican-led...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Gableman reached a new agreement Tuesday that cuts Gableman's monthly salary in half, from $11,000 to $5,500.
Decision to parole Douglas Balsewicz after 25 years of an 80-year sentence for killing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM
Balsewicz was convicted in 1997 of stabbing his 23-year-old wife to death in her West Allis home and was sentenced to 80 years in prison.
Brown County to host a public information meeting on the Lineville Road expansion project
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM
Lineville Road will be under construction in the villages of Howard and Suamico until 2025.
After two years of 'virtual' races, Cellcom Green Bay Marathon returns Sunday with more...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM
The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, which has been held annually since 2000, has not been hosted in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
