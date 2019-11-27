Man who made Milwaukee acid attack refuses competency evaluation

The 61-year-old Milwaukee man accused of tossing acid in another man’s face disagrees with his lawyer’s request for a competency evaluation. Clifton Blackwell refused the evaluation during a Milwaukee County Court appearance Tuesday. That refusal will be discussed during a hearing December 6th. Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury for throwing the acid on […]

