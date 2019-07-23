Man Who Made Bomb Threat Says He Never Intended To Do It

A 39-year-old man who threatened to blow up Lambeau Field tells police he never intended to follow through. Brown County prosecutors say Dustin McLeod called a friend and threatened to take his truck and blow up the Packers home stadium. McLeod was apparently angry because the friend owed him money for a car. McLeod reportedly told the friend he wanted to make his name “famous with the greatest terroristic act in history.”

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.