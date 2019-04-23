Man Who Hit Deer in Monroe County Faces 5th Offense OWI

Patrick T Brah , 55 years of age, from Brookfield, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

At approximately 9:45 PM, the State Patrol Communication Center received a call of a possible car verses deer crash at the 33 WB. When the Trooper arrived on scene, it was determined that the vehicle was only disabled but still parked in the lane of traffic. The Trooper pushed the vehicle onto the shoulder and made towing arrangements for its removal. Both the vehicle and driver were taken to an area gas station parking lot where Field Sobriety Testing was conducted. The 55 year old male driver was then arrested for Operating Under the Influence, 5th offense. The driver was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw then transported to the Monroe County Jail where he was booked on the OWI charge. The investigation is still pending.

Source: WRJC.com





