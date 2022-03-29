Man Wanted For Domestic Incident In Monroe County Arrested In Vermont

A man wanted for a domestic incident in Monroe County last summer has been arrested in Vermont. W-C-A-X / T-V reports 32-year-old Christopher Herricks was taken into custody Saturday night in Sharon, Vermont. Herricks is accused of threatening a family member with a knife. There was an arrest warrant in his name for the Wisconsin incident that happened in 2020. A Monroe County judge ordered that Herrick be committed after he was found not competent to stand trial on multiple charges, including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.

Source: WRJC.com







