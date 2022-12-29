Man threatening people at party with gun fired at police while fleeing, Walworth County authorities say
A man reported to be at a party with a gun fired at police while fleeing early Thursday morning, but ultimately was arrested, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Retiring Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief David Litton focused 'on small changes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM
Litton, hired 9 1/2 years ago, "understood the issues, challenges from both sides of the aisle" because he also had prior experience as a city manager
-
Mauston Man Facing Child Sex Crime Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM
-
Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Possible Domestic Disturbance
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 12/28
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM
-
Frei, Patricia “Patsy” Age 84 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM
-
Goodyear III, Walter Dean Age 8 of White Creek
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM
-
Gosda, Elmer Lee Age 80 of the Saddle Ridge Portage Area
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM
-
Two fishermen rescued from a loose ice floe on Lake Michigan in 'first rescue of the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM
The Coast Guard called this situation "the first ice rescue case of the season" and reminded members of the public to tell someone when they're going out on the ice.
-
Speaker Robin Vos says he will 'try as hard as I can to make sure Donald Trump is not the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Robin Vos, the Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Assembly, signals he would not vote for Trump in 2024 if he's the presidential nominee.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.