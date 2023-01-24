Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Kewaunee County dairy farmer Kinnard is elected president of state dairy organization
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2023 at 12:50 AM
Lee Kinnard, who co-owns a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in Casco, will serve a two-year term with the Dairy Business Association.
Evers will deliver State of the State address on Tuesday
by Bob Hague on January 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM
Governor Tony Evers will deliver the annual State of the State address Tuesday night. State government has a budget surplus that’s projected to hit $6.6 billion, so Evers is likely to talk about the need to increase state shared revenue to […]
Abrams theater to present 3 shows in its 20th season, which kicks off in March
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 23, 2023 at 7:24 PM
Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. will present two musicals and an original comedy in its 20th anniversary season, the organization announced.
Abortion rights rally highlights Wisconsin Supreme Court race
by WRN Contributor on January 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM
Events took place around the nation including in Wisconsin, for Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe versus Wade ruling. In Madison, protestors took part in a Bigger than Roe march on State Street before making their way to the […]
Gundersen Elroy Clinic to celebrate groundbreaking Feb. 1
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Free Community Narcan Trainings
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM
High wholesale prices to blame for rise in egg prices, says WGA president
by Raymond Neupert on January 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM
High egg prices across the county are due to high wholesale prices from producers. Large egg companies have more than doubled the wholesale price of eggs over the last year. Wisconsin Grocers Association president Brandon Scholz says those […]
Leopold, Alan L. Age 53 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM
