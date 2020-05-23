Man shot in leg after argument in Grand Chute; one man in custody
Police were not called about the shooting until two hours later. The victim was treated for his injury and a suspect is in custody at the county jail.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Man injured in west side shooting Friday night; Green Bay police looking for suspect
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2020 at 2:41 PM
The victim had surgery and is expected to recover, according to Green Bay police. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.
-
Man shot in leg after argument in Grand Chute; one man in custody
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM
Police were not called about the shooting until two hours later. The victim was treated for his injury and a suspect is in custody at the county jail.
-
Green Bay Jersey Store to close, Sam Dekker appears in Sheboygan Food Bank PSA: Stories...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
'The idea is to simplify': Wisconsin election officials vow major changes to absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2020 at 11:53 PM
The fixes follow an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the PBS series FRONTLINE and Columbia Journalism Investigations.
-
Former UWGB coach battled Michael Jordan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM
Former UW-Green Bay men's basketball assistant coach Brian Barone played against legendary player Michael Jordan at a basketball camp for kids.
-
Door County coronavirus updates: Local case total reaches 37, but many have recovered
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 10:07 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
-
Friday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Wisconsin’s positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests increased slightly Friday as testing capacity continues to increase. The positive percentage ticked up to 5.1% from Thursday’s 5%, with nearly 10,000 people tested in the prior 24 […]
-
Wisconsin State Parks extending hours
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Effective tomorrow, Saturday May 23, nearly all Wisconsin state parks will return to regular operating hours. That is, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, and parks will no longer be closed Wednesdays. In accordance with public health guidelines […]
-
Wisconsin sees another record-setting coronavirus testing day, second biggest increase in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:56 PM
More than 9,000 case results were reported on Friday with 5% of those showing positive results.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.