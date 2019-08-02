Man shot by officer at Chippewa Falls motel called 911 on himself, police say
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy shot a man at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls after police say the man made threats and was armed.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ex-Badgers player Quintez Cephus found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault11 hours ago
- 11 Wisconsin teens and young adults hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping, and se...11 hours ago
- Man shot by officer at Chippewa Falls motel called 911 on himself, police say11 hours ago
- GoFundMe page set up for family of boy killed in Dane Co. farm accident16 hours ago
- Republicans file ‘lame duck’ suit against AG Josh Kaul16 hours ago
- Vos and Anderson continue dispute over accommodation16 hours ago
- Prairie Du Sac Man Facing 4th Offense OWI in Juneau County17 hours ago
- Local Authorities Warn of Mail Scam17 hours ago
- Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Social Media Threats17 hours ago
- Donald Trump – No, China is not paying U.S. farmers $16B through tariffs20 hours ago
- July Class III Milk Price Hits 55-Month High of $17.5523 hours ago
- Wisconsin Cheese Output Drops Seventh Consecutive Month23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.