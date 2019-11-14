Man shot and killed by police in Fox Crossing

A man was shot and killed by police officers in Fox Crossing early Thursday, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A Fox Crossing police officer and a Neenah police officer responded to a call for a suicidal subject on the 900 block of Clover Street, Fox Crossing, Wis. Following an interaction […]

