Man shot and injured at closed hotel in Stevens Point

One man is injured and another was arrested in connection with an early Thanksgiving morning shooting at a closed hotel in Stevens Point. Stevens Point Assistant Police Chief Tom Zenner says the department got a call around 3:20 in the morning at the Comfort Suites on Division Street. When officers arrived they found a man […]

