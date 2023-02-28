Man sentenced for Minneapolis student athlete's death

A 30-year-old man who was convicted of fatally shooting a 15-year-old student athlete in northern Minneapolis has been sentenced to 38.5 years in prison. Cody Fohrenkam was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted last month of two counts of second-degree murder…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.