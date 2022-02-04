Man sentenced for hiding body in Adams County

A man found guilty of hiding a woman’s body in the Wisconsin Dells region will spend the next 9 years in prison. Robert Olson pleaded no contest to the charge last October. 24-year-old Anastasia Evans disappeared in May 2019 and her body was discovered months later. Olson was also charged with giving false information on a missing person and obstructing an officer, but those charges were dismiss

Source: WRJC.com







