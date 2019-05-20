Man Loses Control of Vehicle Travels Through Fence in Vernon County

James Fried, 64 of Holmen was traveling Eastbound on County Road Y in the Town of Webster. Fried failed to negotiate a curve and traveled down an embankment through a fence. Fried then struck and piece of concrete that was in a field causing the car to shift sideways and struck a private electric pole. Fried reported no injuries in the accident.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.