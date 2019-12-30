Man Loses Consciousness After Fall in Clifton Township

During the morning of December 28th, 2019, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident of a subject that lost consciousness after falling from a high elevation on Kirkwood Avenue in the Clifton Township. The Tomah Area Ambulance, Wilton Area Ambulance, and Kendall Fire Department also responded after they were dispatched by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

First Responders attempted to call in four different air medical services since the subject sustained serious injuries, but they were unable to respond due to weather conditions. The subject was transported by an ambulance to a nearby medical facility.

Source: WRJC.com





