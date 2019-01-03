Man Killed in New Year’s Day Accident Identified

The 42 year old Palmyra man killed in a car accident near Mauston has been identified as David Degnan. Degnan was killed when his silver suv left the roadway and went down into the median striking a tree. It was reported that Degnan was not wearing a seatbelt.

Source: WRJC.com





