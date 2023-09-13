Man is accused of holding girlfriend captive in university dorm for days
A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped. Keanu Labatte was arrested Sunday at St. Catherine University,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Assembly set to debate Iowa style redistricting bill
by Bob Hague on September 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM
At the Capitol, the state Assembly votes Thursday on a fast-tracked redistricting bill. The measure to adopt Iowa style redistricting was announced Tuesday by Republicans. Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City said he hoped Democrats who have […]
City of Mauston Tables Decision on City Administrator
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/12
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM
Hillsboro Overcomes Sloppy Play to Defeat Feisty New Lisbon Volleyball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on September 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 4
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Golden Eagles Fair Well at Redhawk Cross Country Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM
Evers to veto Republican tax cuts
by Bob Hague on September 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM
State Assembly Republicans on Tuesday passed a package of tax cuts totaling nearly $3 billion. “The governor after his line item veto, the average tax cut was about $36,” said Oostburg Republican Terry Katsma. “This proposal that […]
Prepare your deer hunt property ahead of fall season
by Raymond Neupert on September 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Now’s the time to get your property ready for the fall deer hunt. While many people focus on simply observing gun safety on the hunt, state deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl says that’s not how most people are injured. “The […]
Prep Volleyball scores from this weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM
