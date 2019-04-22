Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Vernon County
On April 19th, 2019, at approximately 5:46 PM a single motorcycle accident occurred on State Highway 162, just east of County Road O, in the township of Bergen. William J. Hellerud, age 52, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162 and lost control due to a piece of wood in the roadway. The motorcycle traveled approximately 10 feet and came to a stop in the ditch. William Hellerud sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Stoddard Fire Department and Stoddard First Responders.
Source: WRJC.com
