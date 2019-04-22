Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Vernon County

On April 19th, 2019, at approximately 5:46 PM a single motorcycle accident occurred on State Highway 162, just east of County Road O, in the township of Bergen. William J. Hellerud, age 52, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 162 and lost control due to a piece of wood in the roadway. The motorcycle traveled approximately 10 feet and came to a stop in the ditch. William Hellerud sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Stoddard Fire Department and Stoddard First Responders.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.