Man in Trouble for Theft Charges Fled Arrest Warrant in Illinois
A Reedsburg man who was recently in the news is now facing a charge of Extradition. Isaac Ortiz who was recently in trouble for Driving a Vehicle without Owner’s consent was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest in Boone County Illinois. Ortiz had fled the area into Juneau County. The 18 year old Ortiz will be sent from Juneau County back to Boone County, Illinois.
Source: WRJC.com
