Man in Trouble for Theft Charges Fled Arrest Warrant in Illinois

A Reedsburg man who was recently in the news is now facing a charge of Extradition. Isaac Ortiz who was recently in trouble for Driving a Vehicle without Owner’s consent was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest in Boone County Illinois. Ortiz had fled the area into Juneau County. The 18 year old Ortiz will be sent from Juneau County back to Boone County, Illinois.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.