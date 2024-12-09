Man in custody had a gun, mask and writings tying him to killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, police say
Police say a “strong person of interest” in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been arrested. Thompson died in a dawn ambush Wednesday as he walked to the company’s annual investor conference from his hotel to the company’s…
Titletown Report for 12/9/2024
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2024 at 12:08 PM
The Packers will hold a light workout today as they return from their 3-point loss to the Lions on Thursday night. – A look back at the loss to Detroit.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2024 at 12:03 PM
The Bucks knock off the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday – Willy Adames agreed to a big free agent deal with San Francisco – Wisconsin and Marquette are both headed to this week’s NCAA women’s Volleyball regional
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Assisted living facility ordered to pay $4 million after 2022 death of resident (KENOSHA) A Kenosha assisted living facility is ordered to pay $4 million after a resident froze to death. A Kenosha County jury reached the punitive damage verdict last […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Evers to oppose mass migrant deportations (MILWAUKEE) Governor Tony Evers opposes President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor responded to the plan, in an interview with Matt Smith on […]
Mauston School Board Votes to Go Back to Referendum in February
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 7:04 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/5
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 6:37 PM
Mauston Girls Win Again
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 6:36 PM
Mauston Wrestlers win 3 a Schluter Duals
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 6:34 PM
Rose, Mildred “Millie” Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2024 at 4:06 PM
