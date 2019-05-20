Man Identified in High Speed Chase in Monroe County
The suspect in the pursuit from May 16th has been identified as 52 year old Robert LaVake, who is a resident of Colorado. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has prepared video for release to media outlets upon request. (Requests can be sent via email to jeffrey.spencer@co.monroe.wi.us) The video is from a secondary vehicle in the pursuit and shows the officer’s attempts to get LaVake to surrender and get out of the vehicle. LaVake did not comply with the officer’s even after his vehicle started on fire. Deptuies utilized beanbag rounds to break the back window to keep the smoke from filling the vehicle as well as create a clear opportunity for LaVake to exit the vehicle. Before the vehicle became engulfed by the fire, Deputies put themselves in danger by having to physically remove LaVake from the vehicle.
Source: WRJC.com
