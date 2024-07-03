Man hurt when home in rural Wisconsin explodes has died, authorities say
A Wisconsin man who was pulled from his home after it exploded has died. The Walworth County sheriff’s office identified the man on Wednesday as 68-year-old Leland Holden. Holden was found Tuesday afternoon by first responders in the basement of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 3, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Explosion destroys Walworth County home, sends man to hospital (TOWN OF LAFAYETTE) An explosion destroys a Walworth County home. Crews responding to the blast in the Town of Lafayette near Elkhorn Tuesday afternoon found a small fire in the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Fire victims had ties to Green Bay church (NECEDAH) The six victims in a weekend vacation home fire in Juneau County have connections to a Green Bay area church. Killed in the fire were Steve Witte, a pastor from Green Bay, two of his […]
