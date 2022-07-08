Man given 8 years for fatal ambulance crash in Fond du Lac

A drunken driver who caused a fatal crash with an ambulance in Fond du Lac has been sentenced to eight years in prison. A judge in Fond du Lac County also ordered David Worley to spend seven years on extended…

