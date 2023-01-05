Man gets 2 years' probation for killing bear in backyard
A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to two years on probation and stripped him of his hunting privileges for three years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Michael J.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Fatal Crash in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM
-
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking a constitutional amendment on cash bail....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to move quickly to push forward a constitutional amendment allowing judges to consider more factors when setting cash bail.
-
Road salt can have lasting impact on fresh water. Here's how to use less and stay safe.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM
De-icing salt that washes into Wisconsin's rivers, lakes and streams can have hazardous consequences to aquatic life and groundwater.
-
Why Mike Gallagher and fellow Wisconsin Republicans are backing Kevin McCarthy for House...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM
Wisconsin Republicans Mike Gallagher, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Tom Tiffany and Bryan Steil are all backing Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker.
-
Former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger player facing charges in Marathon County
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM
Former Green Bay Packer William Ferrario pleaded not guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct and second-offense drunken driving.
-
2 Dead in Rural Juneau County Shooting Identified
by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM
-
It's been a privilege to serve Wisconsin. Our newsroom's mission and independent...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM
This is what we as reporters aim to do: Spread knowledge of better ways that help us respond, as a community, to lessen harm and improve lives.
-
'An epic opportunity': Anonymous legislative objection holds up massive Northwoods...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM
An objection by an anonymous legislator is holding up the conservation of more than 50,000 acres in Wisconsin's Northwoods.
-
Abortion pills will soon be available in pharmacies. But not in Wisconsin.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM
Laws passed in Wisconsin in recent years nullify the expanded access being provided by the federal government.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.