Man gets 15 years for suburban Milwaukee mall shooting

A youth who was 15 when he shot and wounded eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 has beern sentenced to 15 years in prison. Xavier Sevilla, now 18, pleaded guilty in January to five counts of first-degree…

