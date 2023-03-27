Man fires shots outside Monroe County strip club, crashes car after fleeing scene, authorities say

Alexander Knudtson was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and OWI, authorities said.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



