Man convicted of setting two fires to same house in Green Bay
While fire marshal was investigating a fire, William Julius came back and set a second fire. He was caught hiding beneath a car a few blocks away.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Live coronavirus updates: NBA suspends season, Big Ten limits spectators, Trump restricts ...1 hour ago
- ‘It’s better to be safe than sorry’: UW-Stevens Point students react to ...2 hours ago
- Milwaukee federal Judge Lynn Adelman creates stir with article blasting Supreme Court cons...2 hours ago
- Necedah Lady Cardinals Win 18th Straight Power Lifting State Championship7 hours ago
- Juneau County Releases Statement on COVID-19: Says Risk to General Public Remains Low8 hours ago
- UW Madison will suspend in person classes in response to COVID-19 Coronavirus9 hours ago
- 2nd Man Facing Charges in Juneau County for Recent Burglaries9 hours ago
- Trump schedules Milwaukee campaign event12 hours ago
- High school graduation rate at 90 percent12 hours ago
- Milk Source to be Honored as WDE’s Dairy Producers of the Year16 hours ago
- Evers Announces Legislation to Address Recent Flooding16 hours ago
- UW-Madison AWA Day to be Held April 1816 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.